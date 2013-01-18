ADR REPORT-ADR's dip on consumer sentiment, dollar strength

NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies edged lower on Friday as a weaker-than-expected report on U.S. consumer sentiment took the steam out of earlier data indicating economic momentum in China may be picking up.

Data showed U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly declined for a second straight month to its lowest in over a year in January, denting earlier optimism after China reported its economy grew at a slightly faster-than-expected rate in the fourth quarter of 2012.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts shed 0.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index ticked higher by 0.05 percent.

A rise in the dollar also weighed on ADR‘s, as strength in the greenback makes it more expensive to buy assets priced in the currency and saps demand.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs lost 0.3 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.16 percent. Stocks in Europe declined after disappointing UK retail sales.

But Carnival PLC advanced 0.8 percent to $40.65 after rival Norwegian Cruise Lines Holdings Ltd saw its initial public offering debut in the U.S. with a jump of more than 31 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was little changed, down 0.01 percent. Sony Corp climbed 6 percent to $12.63 after the company said it would sell its U.S. headquarters building in New York for $1.1 billion.

Wipro Ltd dropped 7 percent to $9.22 after India’s No.3 software services provider posted quarterly earnings which showed its core services business lagged expectations and revenue guidance for the current quarter was subdued.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs lost 0.02 percent.