ADR REPORT-Foreign shares rise on U.S. data, earnings

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Friday after economic data showed the economy continues to recover at a tempered pace and several better-than-expected earnings reports.

Data showed U.S. employers added 157,000 jobs to their payrolls in December, slightly below the 160,000 expectation as the unemployment rate ticked up 0.1 percentage point to 7.9 percent.

Separately, other data showed the pace of growth in the U.S. manufacturing sector picked up in January to its highest level in nine months, U.S. consumer sentiment rose more than expected last month, while December construction spending also beat forecasts.

The reports help keep expectations intact the Federal Reserve will maintain its stimulative policy and sent the dollar lower, raising the appeal of assets such as ADRs that are priced in the greenback.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts climbed 0.9 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index advanced 1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 0.9 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares gained 0.3 percent

Britain’s BT jumped 5.5 percent to $41.64 in New York trade after the telecom company posted a better-than-expected 7 percent rise in third-quarter pre-tax profit.

Aneheuser-Busch InBev rose 3.3 percent to $91.55, bouncing back from a 5.9 percent decline in the Thursday’s session after the U.S. government filed a lawsuit to stop the beer maker from buying the half of Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo it doesn’t already own.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs climbed 0.7 percent. Sales at Toyota Motor Corp and its Chinese joint ventures rose 23.5 percent in January compared with a year earlier while sales in the U.S. were up nearly 27 percent from the prior year. Shares in the automaker were up 2.7 percent to $97.92 in New York trade.

Panasonic Corp shot up 5.4 percent to $6.97 after rebounding to a quarterly profit and maintained its full-year earnings forecast.

But Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group slipped 1.8 percent to $5.56 after the bank posted a third-quarter profit but kept its full-year net profit forecast at 670 billion yen, below an average estimate of 685.6 billion yen.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs rose 0.6 percent.