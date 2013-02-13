ADR REPORT-Mexico's America Movil sinks, ADRs edge down

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies edged lower on Wednesday, with shares of Mexico’s America Movil down sharply after reporting disappointing results.

Shares of telecommunications company America Movil were down 10.1 percent at $22.35 in New York, their biggest daily percentage drop since late October 2008. The drop came after it reported the results, citing weak revenue and higher costs.

Metals miners also declined along with gold prices.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp dropped 2.8 percent to $31.59 in New York while shares of Harmony Gold Mining were down 1.4 percent at $6.99.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was down 0.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs slipped 0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.4 percent

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was flat, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 0.3 percent.