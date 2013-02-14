FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADR REPORT-ADRs slip, led by decline in European shares
February 14, 2013 / 10:40 PM / in 5 years

ADR REPORT-ADRs slip, led by decline in European shares

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies declined on Thursday, led by a drop in European ADRs after data showing the euro zone economy shrank in the fourth quarter.

Shares of France’s Total, down 2.5 percent at $50.67 in New York, was among the biggest losers, along with Sanofi-Aventis, down 2.6 percent at $48.26. Shares of Italy’s Eni were down 2.3 percent at $46.32.

Data showed the euro zone economy shrank 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2012.

On the plus side were shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev , which rose 5.1 percent to $92.76 after the world’s largest brewer revised the terms of its $20.1 billion takeover of Mexican brewer Grupo Modelo to overcome U.S. objections.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was down 0.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was down 0.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.2 percent

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down 0.4 percent, while the index of leading Latin American ADRs was down 0.3 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
