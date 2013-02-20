ADR REPORT-ADRs fall more than 1 pct; energy, mining shares sink

NEW YORK, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday as energy and mining ADRs fell with commodity prices.

The shares of Brazilian miner Vale fell 3.8 percent to $18.59 in New York, while global miner BHP Billiton’s sank 4.2 percent to $77.06. The shares of South Africa’s AngloGold Ashanti dropped 7.2 percent to $24.81.

Among energy companies, BP Plc shares were down 1.8 percent at $40.80, while the shares Brazil’s Petrobras were down 3.3 percent at $15.75.

Gold prices tumbled to their lowest since July after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting showed the central bank might have to slow or stop buying assets. U.S. March crude fell $2.20, or 2.28 percent, to settle at $94.46 a barrel.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was down 1.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 1.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was down 1.5 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.3 percent

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down 1.1 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs dropped 2.1 percent.