FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADR REPORT-Petrobras jumps on diesel announcement; LatAm shares up
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2013 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

ADR REPORT-Petrobras jumps on diesel announcement; LatAm shares up

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of Latin American companies rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday, boosted by an 11.7 percent gain in shares of Petrobras after it announced an increase in the price of diesel.

Brazil’s state-led oil company said late Tuesday it would raise by 5 percent the wholesale price of diesel fuel, the country’s most-used motor oil. Losses on fuel prices have cut into money that could be used on investment.

Petrobras shares were up 11.7 percent at $16.18 in New York.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs, up 1.6 percent, far outpaced the rest of the ADR market, which was essentially flat.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was down 0.03 percent.

Among other Latin American shares, shares of Brazilian miner Vale were up 2.6 percent at $18.44 while shares of Brazil’s Banco Santander were up 5 percent at $7.73. Shares of Mexico’s Cemex were up 0.8 percent at $11.42.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs slipped 0.3 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.3 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up 0.2 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.