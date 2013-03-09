FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADR REPORT-LatAm shares lead gains after US jobs data
March 9, 2013 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

ADR REPORT-LatAm shares lead gains after US jobs data

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies rose on Friday, with Latin American shares outperforming the rest of the ADR market for a third day.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts ended up 0.3 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was up 0.6 percent.

Shares of Mexico’s America Movil, up 3.2 percent at $21.44 in New York, were among the biggest gainers, along with shares of Mexico’s Cemex, which were up 3 percent at $11.92.

The gains follow data showing hiring in the United States jumped in February. Non-farm payrolls added 236,000 last month, surging past expectations for a gain of 160,000.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average posted another record high, and the S&P 500 , ending up 0.5 percent, registered a sixth straight day of gains.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.9 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up 0.4 percent.

