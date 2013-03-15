FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADR REPORT-China leads foreign shares lower, America Movil slumps
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2013 / 8:56 PM / 5 years ago

ADR REPORT-China leads foreign shares lower, America Movil slumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies ticked lower on Friday on weakness in Chinese stocks, but they eked out a second straight weekly gain.

Markets in Hong Kong and China ended their worst week in three, dragged down by shares of Chinese property developers after official media reported that new curbs on the housing market will be strictly enforced.

U.S.-traded shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co dropped 1.8 percent to $4.78 and China Life Insurance Co fell 1.8 percent to $42.53.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts of Chinese companies fell 0.9 percent and weighed on the Asian ADR index, which fell 0.3 percent.

The broader BNY Mellon index of leading ADRs fell 0.21 percent, while the S&P 500 index dipped 0.16 percent.

For the week, the ADR index rose 0.18 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.61 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs dipped 0.14 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.4 percent.

ADRs of carnival plc fell 2.7 percent to $36.13 after the company, grappling with a series of recent mishaps involving its ships, said it returned to profitability in the latest quarter but cut its revenue and profit forecast for the year.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 0.5 percent.

America Movil ADRs finished their worst week since late October 2008, falling 3.9 percent, a day after a congressional committee passed a bill that aims to loosen tycoon Carlos Slim’s dominance of the telecommunications market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.