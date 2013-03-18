FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADR REPORT-Cyprus bailout move hits bank shares
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2013 / 6:06 PM / in 5 years

ADR REPORT-Cyprus bailout move hits bank shares

Chuck Mikolajczak

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies declined on Monday, as a plan by Cyprus to tax bank accounts in order to stave off a bankruptcy triggered concerns about the euro-zone’s financial stability and weighed on bank shares.

Cypriot ministers worked to adjust a plan to seize money from bank deposits ahead of a parliamentary vote on Tuesday which could result in the country’s financial rescue or threaten its default.

The weekend announcement by the nation to tax bank deposits as part of a 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout by the European Union is a departure from prior bailout plans, which kept depositors’ savings intact.

Financial shares declined, with Deutsche Bank down 2.7 percent to $43.42, Barclays PLC off 3.7 percent to $18.52 and ING Groep down 3.8 percent to $8.04 in New York trade.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts lost 0.9 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index declined 0.4 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.3 percent.

U.S.-listed shares of Panasonic Corp advanced 3.8 percent to $7.43 after sources said the consumer electronics maker is considering the sale of its healthcare business to raise cash.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs dipped 0.7 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 0.6 percent. Banco de Chile dropped 3.7 percent to $95.18 and Banco Bradesco shed 1.2 percent to $18.41.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.