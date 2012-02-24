ADR REPORT-Global markets, dollar slide lift foreign shares

NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Friday to their highest level in almost seven months, supported by gains in major markets worldwide and a decline in the U.S. dollar.

The euro rose to its highest in more than two months against the dollar in a rally that analysts say could be sustained in the near term. Dollar-denominated shares of foreign companies are more attractive to overseas investors when the greenback weakens.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts added 0.54 percent while the S&P 500 index edged up 0.17 percent to close at its highest since June 2008.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs gained 0.46 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares in the continent closed up 0.17 percent.

European markets edged up bolstered by companies with exposure to faster-growing foreign markets that are better protected from the bloc’s economic and debt woes.

Among the largest percentage movers in European ADRs were shares of Deutsche Bank, up 4.6 percent to $46.81 and Nokia, up 4.7 percent to $5.80.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.71 percent with overall gains in Taiwan and Seoul as well as multi-month closing highs in both the Shanghai and Tokyo markets.

Japan’s top exporters were some of the biggest movers among the region’s ADRs as the yen tumbled across the board. Against the euro, the Japanese currency fell to its lowest in nearly four months.

ADRs of Honda Motor, Sony and Panasonic all rose more than 2 percent.

In Latin America, the benchmark Brazilian stocks index closed at 10-month highs. The BNY Mellon index of top Latin American ADRs added 0.55 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)