ADR REPORT-High volume rout points to weak start overseas

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A sharp drop in U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies traded in New York on Wednesday suggested the potential for weakness when overseas markets open for trading later in the day.

The selloff was broad geographically and concentrated in materials, energy and banking stocks in Europe and South America. But it also hit the Japanese electronic and automotive sectors and a host of Chinese and other Asian stocks.

The selloff came on high volume across the U.S. equity markets, a stand out this year when rising prices have generally been accompanied by dwindling trading volumes. Some of the extra volume may have been due to end of month portfolio adjustments.

Volume across American depository receipts tracked by the BNY composite ADR index reached 130 million, its highest level since the final day of January. Volume across the NYSE, Nasdaq and Amex reached 8.3 billion, the highest it has been since mid-December.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts fell 1.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 0.5 percent.

Miner BHP Biliton fell 1.1 percent to $76.82, following a drop in metal prices. Copper fell for the first time in four days on Wednesday and pulled back from a two-week high.

Some traders cited comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that did not hint at further liquidity injections to spur economic growth.

Gold fell 5 percent to below $1,690 an ounce for its biggest one-day drop in more than three years.

But others said the equity market was susceptible to a pullback after the Dow industrial average closed above 13,000 for the first time in nearly four years on Tuesday.

“This march to 13,000 has left many doubters in its wake,” said Peter Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey. “In order for the move above 13,000 on the Dow to be validated it’s going to take something out of the box.”

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs lost 1.2 percent, while earlier in the afternoon the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.1 percent down at 1027.25 points

Sony Corp fell 3.9 percent to $21.39 as the U.S. dollar rose strongly against the yen. Traders in the currency market cited Bernanke’s comments to a congressional panel that the U.S. unemployment rate had fallen more quickly than expected.

Commodity shares were a big wait in Latin America. Brazilian miner Vale fell 2.9 percent to $25.14. The stock was the ninth most actively traded on the NYSE.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 1.3 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 1.2 percent. (Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Diane Craft)