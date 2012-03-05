FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADR REPORT-China's low growth target hit Asian stocks
March 5, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 6 years ago

ADR REPORT-China's low growth target hit Asian stocks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Monday, led lower by Asian shares after China announced its lowest annual growth target in eight years.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts fell 0.8 percent while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 0.4 percent.

Speaking at the annual session of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC), Premier Wen Jiabao cut the country’s 2012 growth target to 7.5 percent from the longstanding 8 percent annual goal as Beijing looks to wean the economy off reliance on external demand and foreign capital.

Hong Kong and China shares declined with financial and growth-sensitive sectors hit on concerns that Chinese demand will slow.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1.4 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Chinese ADRs lost 2.3 percent.

U.S.-listed shares of China Telecom fell 1.3 percent to $60.08. China Unicom lost 2.6 percent to $17.57.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 0.3 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs lost 1.8 percent. (Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

