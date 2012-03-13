ADR REPORT-Bank and energy shares drive ADRs higher

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies rose sharply on Tuesday as news that JPMorgan Chase will raise its dividend helped fuel broad gains in the financial sector, while energy shares climbed with oil prices.

Shares of Deutsche Bank jumped 4.4 percent to $49.05 in New York, while shares of Barclays rose 4.4 percent to $15.51 and shares of HSBC Holdings gained 4 percent to $22.98. Shares of Brazil’s Banco Bradesco climbed 2.7 percent to $18.41.

The gains followed a similar move in the broader U.S. market, where the S&P 500 financial index shot up 3.9 percent, its best daily percentage gain since November. JPMorgan also announced plans for a share buyback.

After the U.S. close, several U.S. banks added to their day’s gains with the Federal Reserve’s release of results from its latest bank stress tests.

Overseas, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended up 1.7 percent at 1,095.34 points, the highest close since late July, and banks were the day’s top performers. An improving outlook for the global economy was behind the move.

In the energy sector, shares of Brazil’s Petrobras gained 3.6 percent to $28.39, while shares of PetroChina added 3.3 percent to $152.86. In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery settled at $126.22 a barrel, gaining 88 cents, or 0.70 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts was up 2 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 1.8 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 1.9 percent, while the index of leading Asian ADRs was up 2.1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs jumped 3 percent. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)