ADR REPORT-Asian, European firms rise on economy, dollar dip

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Asian and European companies led U.S.-listed foreign shares higher on Thursday on improved U.S. growth prospects and a slide in the U.S. dollar.

Japan’s Nikkei average and a gauge of European shares closed at near 8-month highs.

Gains were underpinned by U.S. economic data showing the number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell back to a four-year low last week and manufacturing activity in the Northeast picked up.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 0.6 percent. In comparison, the S&P 500 index added 0.45 percent.

The U.S. dollar pulled back from recent highs versus the yen and euro, attracting buyers of greenback-denominated equities and supporting a second day of gains in three for ADRs.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 0.6 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.35 percent.

Among top advancers, Siemens added 3.4 percent to $103.01 and Transocean rose 5.3 percent to $56.20.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.8 percent led by gains in Japanese exporters. Overnight in Tokyo, the Nikkei average rallied for a third straight session.

ADRs of Canon rose 3.3 percent to $47.08 and Honda Motor added 2.4 percent to $39.07.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs edged up 0.1 percent as encouraging U.S. data supported Mexican shares. Brazilian stocks slipped as the central bank signaled interest rates may not fall as low as expected.

America Movil added 1.1 percent to $23.71 while Petrobras fell 1.6 percent to $27.90.