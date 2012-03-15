FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADR REPORT-Asian, European firms rise on economy, dollar dip
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 7:55 PM / in 6 years

ADR REPORT-Asian, European firms rise on economy, dollar dip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Asian and European companies led U.S.-listed foreign shares higher on Thursday on improved U.S. growth prospects and a slide in the U.S. dollar.

Japan’s Nikkei average and a gauge of European shares closed at near 8-month highs.

Gains were underpinned by U.S. economic data showing the number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell back to a four-year low last week and manufacturing activity in the Northeast picked up.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 0.6 percent. In comparison, the S&P 500 index added 0.45 percent.

The U.S. dollar pulled back from recent highs versus the yen and euro, attracting buyers of greenback-denominated equities and supporting a second day of gains in three for ADRs.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 0.6 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.35 percent.

Among top advancers, Siemens added 3.4 percent to $103.01 and Transocean rose 5.3 percent to $56.20.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.8 percent led by gains in Japanese exporters. Overnight in Tokyo, the Nikkei average rallied for a third straight session.

ADRs of Canon rose 3.3 percent to $47.08 and Honda Motor added 2.4 percent to $39.07.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs edged up 0.1 percent as encouraging U.S. data supported Mexican shares. Brazilian stocks slipped as the central bank signaled interest rates may not fall as low as expected.

America Movil added 1.1 percent to $23.71 while Petrobras fell 1.6 percent to $27.90.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.