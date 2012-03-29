ADR REPORT-China leads foreign shares lower

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Thursday, dragged lower by concerns that the economic slowdown in China may hurt companies more than expected.

Benchmark indexes in China fell more than 1 percent, led by banking and energy shares. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index posted its lowest close since Jan. 16.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts < .BKADR> fell 0.57 percent, with the regional Chinese ADR index down 1.2 percent.

In comparison, the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index edged down 0.16 percent.

ADRs of CNOOC Ltd fell 2.5 percent to $201.30 and Yanzhou Coal Mining Co dropped 2.1 percent to $21.01.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs lost 0.66 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 1.24 percent at 1,059.21 points, a three-week low.

Bank ADRs were among the top decliners. Deutsche Bank fell 2.8 percent to $49.51 and Barclays lost 3.4 percent to $15.12.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs dipped 0.03 percent.

The ADRs of YPF bucked the global trend and jumped 5.3 percent to $28.60 after Argentina’s biggest energy company found shale oil and natural gas in the Mendoza province. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jan Paschal)