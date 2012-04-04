ADR REPORT-Equities struggle as Fed support seen waning

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies tumbled on Wednesday alongside global equity markets a day after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting dented hopes for another round of asset purchases from the U.S. central bank.

Further sapping appetite for equities, soaring Spanish government bond yields spread concerns that the euro zone debt crisis is resurfacing.

Strength in the U.S. labor market alongside higher-than-expected inflation have made it less likely that the Fed will need to embark on more bond buying, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Wednesday.

Shares in major markets rallied in the first quarter, partly on hopes the euro zone debt crisis was being controlled and on expectations central banks would continue or step up aggressive monetary policy in order to boost growth.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts fell 2.1 percent while MSCI’s main global shares index lost 1.8 percent.

A stronger U.S. dollar also weighed on foreign shares, as overseas buyers find greenback-denominated ADRs more costly.

Overnight in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei average fell the most in five months.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs dropped 2 percent, with Japanese ADRs down 2.6 percent.

U.S.-traded shares of Toyota Motor lost 3.2 percent to $83.48 and Panasonic fell 4.8 percent to $8.61.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was down 2.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 2 percent after a disappointing auction of Spanish debt.

Spain’s Telefonica dropped 2.2 percent to $15.69.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was down 2 percent.

Even as Brazilian ADRs fell 2.4 percent, Embraer , the world’s third-largest commercial planemaker, jumped 4 percent to $33.38 after President Dilma Rousseff announced a new package of tax cuts and subsidized loans to boost Brazilian manufacturers.