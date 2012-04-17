FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADR REPORT-ADRS rise, led by European banks
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 11:47 PM / 5 years ago

ADR REPORT-ADRS rise, led by European banks

Caroline Valetkevitch

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies rose more than 1 percent on Tuesday, driven higher by gains in European banks after a well-received Spanish debt auction.

Spanish bond yields eased following the better-than-expected bill sale, while shares of Spain’s Banco Santander gained 1.9 percent to $6.55 in New York and shares of Barclays jumped 3.9 percent to $14.09.

Shares of Deutsche Bank advanced 4.3 percent to $46.31.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts gained 1.4 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index added 1.6 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 1.8 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed 2 percent higher.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs climbed 0.8 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs advanced 0.6 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.