ADR REPORT-YPF add to sharp losses on nationalization plan

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies slipped on Wednesday, with Argentina’s YPF extending this week’s sharp drop after lawmakers took their first step toward nationalizing the oil company.

YPF SA shares tumbled 32.7 percent to $13.12 in New York and hit their lowest level since January 2003.

The shares fell sharply on Monday after Argentine President Cristina Fernandez unveiled plans to seize a 51 percent controlling stake in YPF from Spain’s Repsol.

The move was advanced on Wednesday when a Senate committee agreed on the outline of a bill to put YPF under state control.

Among other Argentine ADRs, shares of Pampa Energia SA were down 2.5 percent at $7.31.

LatAm ADRs led the day’s decine.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts slipped 0.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 0.4 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was down 0.4 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down 0.02 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 0.6 percent. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Andrew Hay)