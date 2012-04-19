FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADR REPORT-ADRs fall; Nokia, Spanish debt auction raise worries
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2012 / 10:59 PM / 5 years ago

ADR REPORT-ADRs fall; Nokia, Spanish debt auction raise worries

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies slipped on Thursday as weak results from Nokia underscored worries about the profit picture.

Nokia shed 3.8 percent to $3.82 after it reported a bigger-than-expected loss and ditching its sales chief. The company promised more substantial cost cuts as well.

Results of a Spanish debt auction added to worries that Spain could be the next European country in need of a financial rescue plan. U.S.-listed shares of Spain’s Banco Santander dropped 3.8 percent to $6.10 while shares of Germany’s Deutsche Bank fell 2.6 percent to $44.27.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts declined 0.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 0.6 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs declined 0.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares slipped 0.5 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs dipped 0.1 percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs shed 0.5 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.