ADR REPORT-ADRs fall; Nokia, Spanish debt auction raise worries

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies slipped on Thursday as weak results from Nokia underscored worries about the profit picture.

Nokia shed 3.8 percent to $3.82 after it reported a bigger-than-expected loss and ditching its sales chief. The company promised more substantial cost cuts as well.

Results of a Spanish debt auction added to worries that Spain could be the next European country in need of a financial rescue plan. U.S.-listed shares of Spain’s Banco Santander dropped 3.8 percent to $6.10 while shares of Germany’s Deutsche Bank fell 2.6 percent to $44.27.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts declined 0.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 0.6 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs declined 0.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares slipped 0.5 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs dipped 0.1 percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs shed 0.5 percent.