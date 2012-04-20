ADR REPORT-European banks lead ADR gains

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies rose on Friday, led by gains in European banks following upbeat German business sentiment and UK retail sales data.

Shares of Deutsche Bank rose 2.5 percent to $45.36 in New York, while shares of Banco Santander were up 2.8 percent at $6.27. Shares of Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya gained 3.6 percent to $6.70

Data showed German business sentiment rose unexpectedly for the sixth month in a row in April. Also, British retail sales rose the most in more than a year in March.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 0.63 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up 0.12 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 0.9 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.5 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up 0.01 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was up 0.9 percent.