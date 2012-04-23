ADR REPORT-ADRs fall as Europe worries flare

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies stumbled on Monday as concerns over the euro zone’s economy increased, with upcoming political elections adding anxiety about the region’s capability in handling its debt crisis.

The April PMI reports for the euro zone, Germany and France, which measure future activity, indicated a faster rate of economic contraction throughout the region than had been anticipated.

Adding to the angst, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he has tendered his cabinet’s resignation to the Dutch Queen after the government failed to agree on budget cuts.

In France, socialist Francois Hollande won the first round of France’s presidential poll and anti-immigration crusader Marine Le Pen scored the biggest result for a far-right candidate, underscoring growing frustration from the region’s debt crisis.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts dropped 1.7 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 1.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs declined 1.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed 2.3 percent at 1,021.76, it’s lowest level since mid-January.

Selling was broad-based, with stocks in economically sensitive sectors such as materials and energy among the hardest hit. Steelmaker ArcelorMittal dropped 4.2 percent to $16.31 and French oil company Total SA shed 2.4 percent to $46.98.

Philips Electronics was one of the few bright spots, up 3.7 percent to $19.49 after the Dutch group reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 1.8 percent. China Mobile shed 3.9 percent to $53.81 after posting soft March subscriber numbers.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs declined 1.5 percent. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Andrew Hay)