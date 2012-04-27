ADR REPORT-Foreign shares rise for second week; AMX shines

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Friday and notched a second straight week of gains, with a rally in Mexico’s America Movil among the day’s highlights.

America Movil, the biggest cell phone company in Latin America, posted a better-than-expected jump in first-quarter net profit. Its U.S.-traded shares jumped 4 percent to $26.15 and posted their largest daily percentage gain since late October.

The BNY Mellon index of Mexican ADRs rallied 3.1 percent. Along with America Movil, Grupo Televisa, up 6.3 percent to $21.74, contributed to the big advance.

The broader BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 0.42 percent, for a 0.8 percent gain for the week.

In comparison, the S&P 500 index rose 0.2 percent on the day and 1.8 percent for the week.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 0.39 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.7 percent.

British banks Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland were among the top performers in the region, with gains of 4.8 percent and 3 percent, respectively.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs added 0.43 percent.

Taiwan’s United Microelectronics Corp, up 2.7 percent to $2.68, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing , up 2.1 percent to $16.15, were some of the day’s best performers.