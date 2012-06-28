ADR REPORT-Foreign shares slip as European banks slide

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Thursday, led lower by European b ank stocks as investors braced for disappointment from a two-day meeting of eur o-zone lea ders to tackle the region’s debt crisis.

The American Depositary Receipts of British bank Barclays tumbled 12.1 percent to $10.84 o n the New York Stock Exchange a day after an investigation found th e bank ha d manipulated interbank lending rates over several years, in a probe that could cost the financial industry billions of dollars.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts fell 0.2 p ercent, in sync with t he Standard & Poor’s 500 index , which al so lost 0.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs shed 0 .3 percent.

As EU leaders began the summit, finance officials were working on urgent measures to diminish financial market pressure on Spain and Italy, which may be more difficult to bail out than smaller nations in the euro zone.

Recent statements from German Chancellor Angela Merkel have been at odds w ith those of other European leaders on how to deal with the crisis.

Among other European financial stocks, U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse s lid 2.3 percent to $17.43. L loyds Banking Group dropped 3.6 percent to $1.87.

The National Bank of Greece declined 1.3 percent to $1.53. The Royal Bank of Scotland lost 10 percent to $6.60.

On a positive note, the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs gained 0.3 percent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei share average rose 1.7 percent to 8,874.11, its highest close in six weeks, helped b y short-covering as the quarter-end ne ared. Despite its advance on Thursday, the Nikkei was sti ll on track for the worst quarterly performance in two years.

U.S.-listed shares of Toyota Motor added 2.3 percent to $78.04.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs slipped 0.4 percent. Brazil’s Bovespa index slid 0.9 percent, led down by an extended selloff of oil company OGX Petroleo on the Sao Paulo stock exchange. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Jan Paschal)