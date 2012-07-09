FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADR REPORT-Shares fall as Asian data disappoints
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 4:22 PM / in 5 years

ADR REPORT-Shares fall as Asian data disappoints

Ryan Vlastelica

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Monday, led lower by Asian stocks after data showed growth in the region was slowing.

Data in Japan showed core machinery orders, which exclude utilities and shipbuilding, fell 14.8 percent in May, a record drop and far weaker than the 3.3 percent decline expected. Chinese inflation eased to 2.2 percent in June, a 29-month low, suggesting slower overseas demand for exports.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 1.2 percent while a broader index of American depositary receipts fell 0.8 percent. Both extended declines to a third straight day. The global index was down 3.5 percent over the three sessions.

The Standard & Poor’s 500-index fell 0.6 percent at midday on Monday. U.S. investors awaited the start of the earnings season when aluminum company Alcoa Inc reports results after the market closes. Its shares were 0.9 percent lower at $8.65.

In Asia sectors tied to the pace of economic growth, like energy and industrials, were among the hardest hit. Aluminum China lost 3.3 percent to $10.44 while China Petroleum was off 1.7 percent at $84.08. Japan’s Kubota Corp , a machinery maker, fell 1.3 percent to $46.11.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 0.6 percent as investors focused on the region’s debt crisis. They want to see how long it will take for the finance ministers to agree on details of the European Union’s recently announced batch of rescue plans.

European bank stocks were under pressure. HSBC Holding fell 0.9 percent to $43.49 while Credit Suisse was off 1 percent at $17.68.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 0.9 percent. The index is down almost 5 percent year to date.

In company news, Israel’s ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd slumped 8.9 percent to $7.61 after forecasting quarterly results below expectations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.