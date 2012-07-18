ADR REPORT-Strong earnings lift foreign shares

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Wednesday, helped by solid corporate results in Europe and gains in Japanese exporters after the yen retreated from an one-month high against the dollar earlier in the week.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 0.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 0.7 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 0.6 percent. In Europe, stocks rose to two-week highs, buoyed by strong corporate earnings.

U.S.-listed shares of Credit Suisse jumped 4 percent to $18.409 and National Bank of Greece also rose 4 percent to $1.56.

France Telecom shares gained 1.9 percent to $13.66 and Deutsche Bank rose 0.8 percent to $31.51.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.5 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs rose 0.2 percent. In Asia, shares of Japanese exporters rose on relief the yen retreated from Monday’s one-month high against the dollar.

U.S. listed shares of Toyota Motor rose 0.9 percent to $76.54 and Canon Inc rose 1 percent to $36.88.

But among Chinese companies shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc plunged 31 percent to $10.09 on heavy volume after at least two brokerages downgraded the company.

New Oriental is one of the largest providers of private educational services in China. (Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Kenneth Barry)