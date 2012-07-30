ADR REPORT-Stocks ease after rally sets market positive for year

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies eased on Monday after posting their best two-day run in nine months, with investors expecting the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve to act this week to prop up flagging economies and stabilize the eurozone.

The two day run over Thursday and Friday last week added 5.6 percent to the Bank of New York Mellon’s ADR index, a broad measure of foreign shares traded in New York, also known as American depository receipts. The gain pushed the index back into positive territory for the year after heavy falls.

The Fed begins its two-day rate setting meeting on Tuesday, while the ECB meets on Thursday, with traders saying the latter meeting will likely grab the most attention.

Expectations for action from the ECB to tackle the euro zone debt crisis were triggered by its president Mario Draghi, who said last week that the bank would do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, a message echoed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.

But on Monday there was apparent fatigue after the huge run up of the previous days. The BNY Mellon’s market index eased 0.2 percent, and the Standard & Poor’s 500 index also edged 0.2 percent lower.

The BNY Mellon’s index is up 0.4 percent for the year so far. Shares in Europe and emerging markets have fared worse than in the United States this year. The S&P 500 is up 10 percent the year-to-date.

European shares traded in New York performed the best on Monday, reflecting gains in the underlying overseas markets. But even some of those were erased after European bourses closed for the day. The BNY Mellon’s index of leading European ADRs rose 0.2 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 rose 1.6 percent.

European banks were top performers. Shares in Barclays , which have sustained heavy losses because of the bank’s role at the center of an interest-rate rigging scandal, rose 0.3 percent to $10.59, while HSBC, Europe’s biggest bank, rose 1.2 percent to $42.63.

However, there was also some weakness in the sector. Deutsche Bank fell 2.1 percent to $30.11, and Credit Suisse fell 4.5 percent to $17.09.

Asian shares were among the weakest. Shares in Japan’s consumer electronics company Panasonic Corp fell 2.6 percent to $6.61. Japanese business-daily Nikkei reported the company likely ended the June quarter with a net profit slightly above 10 billion yen ($127.89 million) but said sales probably fell short of the 1.92 trillion yen a year earlier.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.8 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)