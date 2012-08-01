FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADR REPORT-European companies lead ADRs higher
August 1, 2012 / 6:41 PM / in 5 years

ADR REPORT-European companies lead ADRs higher

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies edged higher on Wednesday, led higher by European stocks on hopes of further stimulus by European policymakers to boost the economy.

But U.S.-traded shares of Asian companies fell after major indexes in the region closed lower. Japan’s Nikkei share average ended a four-session winning run on Wednesday as a slew of companies were heavily punished for disappointing earnings and after data showed China’s factory activity barely grew in July.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 0.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index were flat.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 0.5 percent. European markets have rallied strongly in recent days after comments by officials, including European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi, raised expectations the bank will announce steps on Thursday to ease market pressure on euro zone strugglers Spain and Italy.

U.S.-listed shares of Total rose 1.4 percent to $46.57 and BP PLC rose 0.9 percent to $40.24.

New York-traded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 2.3 percent to $4.75.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.2 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was flat. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by James Dalgleish)

