ADR REPORT-Korean shares gain in slow overall market

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of Korean companies rallied in New York on Thursday, tracking a move higher in the domestic market, helped by signs that China may ease monetary policy.

China’s annual consumer inflation fell to a 30-month low in July, setting it on course to undershoot the government’s annual target of 4 percent and providing more leg room for Chinese policymakers to take supportive action.

Shares of Korean companies such as shipyards and steelmakers with links to China outperformed peers. Shares of Posco, the Korean steel manufacturer, rose 2.6 percent to $84.29 in New York.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Korean ADR’s rose 2.2 percent, far outstripping the wider market measured by BNY Mellon’s broad ADR index, which gained just 0.1 percent.

“In China, easing measures appear to have intensified over the last two months, and there are tentative signs that the activity data may have stabilized recently, too,” Goldman Sachs said in a research note.

“These signs are intriguing, given the sizable discounts that the market has applied to local equity markets, and given the parallels with the late 2010 turnaround in China.”

The local market in Seoul surged to a three-month closing high on Thursday on heavy foreign buying. The market was also underpinned by hopes of action by major central banks to address the fiscal crisis in Europe and bolster global growth.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 extended its rally to a fifth day on Thursday, again eking out a tiny gain of just 0.04 percent after rallying nearly 3 percent over the last five days.

Among European ADRs, Nokia surged almost 10 percent to $2.93. The struggling cellphone giant will sell some 500 wireless patents to U.S. firm Vringo and divest its Qt software business to Finnish IT services firm Digia Oyj to bolster its fast-shrinking cash reserves.

But the BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs edged down 0.1 percent after gaining for three of the last five sessions.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.5 percent, scoring its fifth day of gains.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.5 percent, but the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs dipped 0.02 percent. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jan Paschal)