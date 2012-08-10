ADR REPORT-Shares edge higher in strong week

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose on Friday, closing out a strong week of gains.

Trading action was muted, with support on expectations that stimulus from central banks would be forthcoming but few catalysts to push shares solidly in either direction.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts rose 0.3 percent. For the week, it is up 6 percent in the best weekly performance since June. The S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent on Friday in a sixth straight day of gains.

Rises were slight across regions, with the BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs up 0.3 percent and Asian shares up 0.2 percent.

Banking and energy shares were higher on expectations for stimulus, which will likely lift these because they are tied to the pace of economic growth.

The European Central Bank is expected to act soon, though not before September, to lower punishing borrowing costs for Spain and Italy as a way to stabilize the euro zone’s economy.

Barclays Plc rose 2.8 percent to $11.52 while HSBC Holding rose 0.5 percent to $44.50. BHP Billiton rose 0.8 percent to $62.59.

Among the most active ADRs, Nokia Corp slumped 5.8 percent to $2.76. Earlier, Finnish IT services provider Digia Oyj said it would pay about $4.92 million to Nokia for its Qt software business in a deal unveiled earlier this week.

Chinese outsourcing company VanceInfo Technologies Inc dropped 11 percent to $8.85 after it reported second-quarter revenue below expectations and said it would merge with smaller rival HiSoft Technology. HiSoft shares fell 3.8 percent to $11.43.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs rose 0.8 percent, lifted by petrochemical company Braskem S.A. , which surged 3.6 percent to $14.18.