ADR REPORT-Shares flat after rally; European shares gain

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies were flat on Tuesday, with investors finding little reason to make big bets following a recent rally.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts rose 0.1 percent and has been hovering around levels not seen since early May. The index has risen for six of the past seven sessions, with much of the gains driven by expectations central banks around the world would step in with new policies designed to boost growth.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent, lifted by strong retail sales data and good results from Home Depot.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 0.4 percent as tepid growth data in the euro zone increased expectations the European Central Bank would step in with stimulus.

Banking shares, which are expected to surge on any announcement of accommodation from the ECB, were among the most active on the day. Barclays Plc rose 1 percent to $11.60 while National Bank of Greece rose 1.8 percent to $1.62.

Among the most active European ADRs, Nokia Corp fell 6.9 percent to $2.43. Earlier, research firm Gartner reported a dip in second-quarter global mobile phones sales and said it would likely cut its 2012 outlook as consumers hold back on handset upgrades due to economic uncertainty.

The BNY Mellon index of Asian shares fell 0.2 percent while an index of Latin American shares fell 0.3 percent.

Shares in China ticked higher, although defensives like utilities and telecom were strong as caution persisted in the region following three days of losses. China Telecom rose 1.6 percent to $53.67 while Huaneng Power International rose 2.5 percent to $28.01.