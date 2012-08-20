FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADR REPORT-European bank shares slip after euro zone comments
August 20, 2012 / 10:11 PM / 5 years ago

ADR REPORT-European bank shares slip after euro zone comments

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies were little changed on Monday, but shares of European banks edged lower as the European Central Bank deflated hopes of market intervention to contain the euro zone crisis.

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG were down 0.7 percent at $3.69 in New York while shares of Credit Suisse were down 0.9 percent at $18.09. Shares of Barclays were down 0.7 percent at $11.99.

Shares of UBS were down 1.4 percent at $10.88.

The ECB and Germany’s Bundesbank sought to dampen expectations the ECB was moving closer to buying more bonds after the prospect was raised in a weekend story by German magazine Der Spiegel.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was down 0.1 percent. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index ended flat.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was down 0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.5 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down 0.03 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was down 0.1 percent.

Among Latin American ADRs, shares of Cemex were down 1.5 percent at $7.74. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Andrew Hay)

