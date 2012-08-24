FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADR REPORT-ADRs end down barely; stimulus hopes help
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 10:45 PM / in 5 years

ADR REPORT-ADRs end down barely; stimulus hopes help

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies ended barely lower on Friday, with hopes for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve helping to limit losses.

U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said the Fed has room to deliver additional monetary stimulus to boost the U.S. economy. Bernanke made the comment in a letter to a congressional oversight panel. The news comes a week ahead of the annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Bernanke will speak.

Among the day’s best performers was Mexico’s America Movil , which rose 1.7 percent to $25.49 in New York. Shares of Mexican cement company Cemex gained 1.5 percent to $8.09.

Among the day’s decliners were European banks, with shares of Barclays down 1.6 percent at $11.86 and shares of Deutsche Bank down 0.9 percent at $34.05. Shares of the Royal Bank of Scotland slid 1.7 percent to $7.09.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts inched down 0.02 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 0.7 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs dipped 0.04 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top pan-European shares closed up 0.1 percent, after a late-session bounce when European Central Bank sources told Reuters the ECB was considering setting bond yield-band targets.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs slipped 0.04 percent, but the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs rose 0.16 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
