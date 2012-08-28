FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADR REPORT-Japanese shares fall on weaker growth outlook
#Market News
August 28, 2012 / 9:52 PM / in 5 years

ADR REPORT-Japanese shares fall on weaker growth outlook

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies dipped slightly on Tuesday, with Japanese ADRs among the weakest performers after the government lowered its economic growth outlook.

Japan’s government cut its assessment of economic growth, citing a deceleration in U.S. and Chinese demand for Japanese exports.

Shares of Japan’s Panasonic Corp were down 2.1 percent at $6.92 in New York, while shares of Honda Motor Co were down 1.4 percent at $32.54 and Sony Corp was down 1.3 percent at $11.49.

Among other ADR decliners, shares of telecom group Nokia fell 6.8 percent to $3.03. It is still unclear if the company will be able to immediately benefit from Apple’s move to ban sales of rival Samsung phones.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was down 0.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index also ended down 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 0.02 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.7 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down 0.3 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was down 0.1 percent.

