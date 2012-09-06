ADR REPORT-Euro zone banks boost overseas shares

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies gained the most in a month as investors hailed a new European bond-buying program aimed at stemming the region’s debt crisis.

ECB President Mario Draghi, backing up his July pledge to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro, said the central bank’s plan for potentially unlimited bond-buying would address bond market distortions and “unfounded” fears of investors about the survival of the euro.

Euro zone banks soared 5.9 percent to five-month highs, helping the euro zone’s top Euro STOXX 50 index climb 3.4 percent to 2,524.95 points, a six-month high. In New York, Lloyds Bank jumped 7.5 percent to $2.28 and Credit Suisse added 5.7 percent to $20.34.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts added 2.5 percent - its biggest gain since Aug. 3 - while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 2 percent.

“We sense that the ECB’s more aggressive policies and rhetoric may be placing a floor under these markets and actually setting the stage for a longer period of superior performance,” said John Manley, chief equity strategist at the Wells Fargo Advantage Funds.

The S&P 500 ended at its highest level since January 2008, before the collapse of Lehman Brothers. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was at its highest since November 2000.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 2.7 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 2.4 percent.

Brazilian stocks rose as signs of improvement in the U.S. labor market and optimism over the bond program in Europe may help rekindle demand for Brazilian-made iron ore, beef, planes and cars. Mining giant Vale rose 4.4 percent to $16.89.

Asian stocks traded in the United States also rose sharply.

Toyota Motor Corp rose 2.4 percent and Honda Motor Co Ltd also gained 2.4 percent after the companies posted strong U.S. auto sales for August.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 2.1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs rose 2.4 percent.