ADR REPORT-European banks drop as Cyprus deal adds worries
March 25, 2013 / 10:12 PM / 5 years ago

ADR REPORT-European banks drop as Cyprus deal adds worries

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - The U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies fell on Monday, dragged down by European bank shares after a rescue package for Cyprus created unease about future restructurings in the euro zone.

Deutsche Bank AG shares dropped 4.2 percent to $40.36 in New York, while the shares of Credit Suisse fell 2.9 percent to $26.40 and the shares of Barclays Plc declined 3.6 percent to $17.27. Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc shares were down 2.6 percent at $8.72.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who heads the Eurogroup of euro-zone finance ministers, told Reuters and the Financial Times that when failing banks need rescuing, euro-zone officials would turn to the bank’s shareholders, bondholders and uninsured depositors to contribute to their recapitalization.

He said that Cyprus was a template for handling the region’s other debt-strapped countries.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts fell 0.9 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index ended down 0.3 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was down 1.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.3 percent

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down 0.4 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was down 0.6 percent.

