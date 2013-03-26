FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADR REPORT-America Movil, Latin American ADRs lead gains
#Market News
March 26, 2013 / 10:15 PM / 5 years ago

ADR REPORT-America Movil, Latin American ADRs lead gains

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies rose on Tuesday, led by gains In American Movil and other Latin American shares.

In New York, shares of Mexican telecommunications company America Movil climbed 1.9 percent to $21.13. The stock rebounded from recent losses tied to worries about tougher regulation.

Shares of Mexican beverage company Femsa also gained, ending up 4.6 percent at $112.17. Shares of Coca-Cola Femsa, which Femsa co-owns with Coca-Cola Co, jumped 2.7 percent to $162.19.

U.S. economic data showed a stronger-than-expected rise in durable goods orders in February. It was among the latest signs that the U.S. economy was strengthening, and boosted sentiment for Latin American stocks.

The stock of Mexican cement maker Cemex was up 0.7 percent at $12.22.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 0.3 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs jumped 1 percent. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index , by comparison, gained 0.8 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares also closed up 0.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up 0.2 percent.

Shares of Chinese energy company CNOOC climbed 2.5 percent to $194.64 after posting 2012 results.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
