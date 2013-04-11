FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADR REPORT-Japanese ADRs lead gains as yen weakens further
#Market News
April 11, 2013 / 10:11 PM / in 4 years

ADR REPORT-Japanese ADRs lead gains as yen weakens further

Caroline Valetkevitch

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies climbed on Thursday, led by gains in Japanese ADRs as the dollar rose to a four-year high against the yen.

Shares of Japanese exporters jumped, including Toyota Motor , which rose 4.1 percent to $113.28 in New York. Shares of Honda Motor gained 2.6 percent to $39.97, and shares of Canon climbed 3.4 percent to $37.48.

The dollar has gained sharply against the yen since the Bank of Japan pledged last week to inject about $1.4 trillion into the Japanese economy to fight deflation.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 1.3 percent, outperforming the BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts, which gained 0.7 percent. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up 0.4 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 0.7 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.6 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was down 0.7 percent.

