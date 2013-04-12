FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADR REPORT-Gold, energy shares drop with commodities prices
#Market News
April 12, 2013 / 9:56 PM / 4 years ago

ADR REPORT-Gold, energy shares drop with commodities prices

Caroline Valetkevitch

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies fell on Friday as shares of gold and other miners dropped along with metals prices.

Energy company shares also declined as oil prices fell. U.S. crude oil fell 2.4 percent to end at $91.29 a barrel.

Shares of global miner BHP Billiton declined 1.5 percent to $69.07 in New York, while shares of South Africa’s AngloGold Ashanti fell 5.5 percent to $20.42 and shares of Gold Fields dropped 6 percent to $6.79.

Shares of Brazil’s Petrobras were down 1.3 percent at $16.59, while shares of PetroChina were down 1.1 percent at $126.85.

U.S. gold futures hit their lowest since July 2011, with gold for June delivery falling as low as $1,481.30 an ounce. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed at $7,406.50, down from Thursday’s close of $7,610 a tonne.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts ended down 0.6 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 0.3 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was down 0.4 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.9 percent

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was down 0.6 percent.

