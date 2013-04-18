FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADR REPORT-Apple component suppliers lead foreign shares lower
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2013 / 8:41 PM / in 4 years

ADR REPORT-Apple component suppliers lead foreign shares lower

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of Asian companies fell on Thursday, pressured by Apple component suppliers, on concerns of slowing sales of the iPhone maker’s products, while global growth worries dampened the appeal of exporters.

Asian blue-chip exporters also faltered, with U.S.-listed shares of Toyota Motor off 1 percent at $110.55. Honda Motor Co was also off 1 percent at $39.10.

South Korean shares were also pressured, closing near a five-month low, as LG Display, a key supplier of Apple, led a broad selloff of tech stocks.

U.S.-listed shares of LG Display lost 2.2 percent to $13.30.

Among European ADRs, banks were the worst-hit sector. Traders cited weak results from U.S. peer Morgan Stanley as contributing to the decline.

U.S.-listed shares of Barclays fell 2.6 percent to $17.33 and Credit Suisse lost 2 percent to $27.00.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts fell 0.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 0.7 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs were off 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs rose 0.1 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.