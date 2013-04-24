ADR REPORT-Mining, energy ADRs lead climb; 4th day of gains

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies rose on Wednesday, led by mining and energy shares as oil and metals prices gained.

Shares of Brazil’s Petrobras climbed 2 percent to $17.86 in New York while shares of France’s Total jumped 2.4 percent to $49.08. Shares of PetroChina edged up 0.3 percent to $123.56. U.S. June crude was last up $1.11 at $90.29 a barrel.

Shares of Brazilian miner Vale were up 3.1 percent at $16.90, while shares of Peru’s Buenaventura were up 2 percent at $21.14 and shares of global miner BHP Billiton were up 1.9 percent at $65.70.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.7 percent at $6,985 a tonne on Wednesday.

The gains put the BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts on track for a fourth day of gains. The index climbed 0.6 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 0.02 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 0.8 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.7 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up 0.4 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was up 0.5 percent.