FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ADR REPORT-ADRs pull back slightly after Friday's rally
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 6, 2013 / 8:10 PM / in 4 years

ADR REPORT-ADRs pull back slightly after Friday's rally

Chuck Mikolajczak

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies dipped on Monday, retreating slightly from their highest level in nearly two years in the wake of the better-than-expected U.S. payrolls report.

The dollar’s strength also contributed to the pullback, which rose 0.2 percent against a basket of major currencies after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the central bank remains prepared to cut interest rates again if deemed necessary.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts dipped 0.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index advanced 0.2 percent.

The ADR index rose 1 percent on Friday to its highest level since July 2011, spurred by the U.S. payrolls report that showed employment rose at a faster pace than expected in April and was much stronger than initially thought in the previous two months.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs slipped 0.4 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.1 percent.

Telecom Italia shed 2.5 percent to $8.27 in New York trade after the chief executive of Italian state-backed fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti said Italy’s biggest phone operator must take the first step and decide whether it wants to split its fixed-line network off into a new company.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs dipped 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs lost 0.4 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.