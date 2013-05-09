ADR REPORT-ADRs retreat on dollar strength

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Thursday as the dollar gained strength in the wake of economic data indicating the U.S. labor market is improving.

The government reported that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless aid fell by 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 323,000 last week, the lowest level in nearly 5-1/2 years.

The data helped push the greenback up 1 percent against a basket of major currencies.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts lost 0.7 percent, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index shed 0.3 percent.

A climb in the dollar saps demand for ADRs, which are priced in the U.S. currency, making them more expensive.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 0.8 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed down 0.02 percent.

Banking shares were among the primary decliners, with Deutsche Bank off 1.7 percent to $47.99 and Credit Suisse down 1.3 percent to $29.34 in New York trade.

Telecom Italia advanced 2.4 percent to $8.38 after the company’s chairman said a proposed spin-off its domestic phone lines, its most valuable asset, would take time to execute.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs dipped 0.6 percent. Sony Corp edged up 1 percent to $18.12 after posting a yearly profit.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs lost 0.8 percent.