ADR REPORT-Flat in volatile trading after Bernanke comments

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies were little changed in volatile trading on Wednesday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on the status of the U.S. central bank’s stimulus measures.

In testimony before the congressional Joint Economic Committee, Bernanke gave no signal he is ready to pull back from the Fed’s latest round of bond buying, as the monetary stimulus is helping the U.S. economy recover and the Fed needs to see further evidence of improvement before scaling back.

But after surging on the comments, ADRs pulled back as Bernanke said in an answer to a question the Fed could decide to scale back its bond-buying program at one of its “next few meetings” if the economic recovery looked set to maintain forward momentum.

Speculation has mounted in recent weeks over when the Fed may begin to begin to taper or end its bond purchases, which have been a main force behind the rally in equities this year.

Investors will continue to look for clues on the possible alteration of the program in the minutes of the central bank’s last policy meeting, due at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT).

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts edged down 0.05 after nearly rising as much as 1 percent while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index advanced 0.3 percent after showing a gain of more than 1 percent on the session.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs shed 0.11 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.24 percent.

Lloyds Banking Group gained 1.3 percent to $3.78 and Royal Bank of Scotland climbed 0.9 percent to $10.49 after the state-backed British lenders agreed plans to shore up their capital with the financial regulator, removing a barrier to the government offloading its shares.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs advanced 0.2 percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs lost 0.43 percent.