GRAPHIC-Crisis makes risky Europe stocks riskier, safe shares safer

* Telecoms, media “beta” falls below 0.9

* Construction, basic resources, banks become more volatile

* Germany goes from risky to in line with the market

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - The five-year-old financial crisis has made Europe’s riskier stocks more volatile and shares perceived as safer even more stable, opening up opportunities for investors at either end of the scale.

Investors, such as pension funds, who are willing to give up the prospect of big gains in exchange for more stable profits seek out stocks with low “beta” - a measure of the volatility of their returns compared to those of the broader market.

On the other side, investors such as hedged funds, who chase sharp gains and are confident in their ability to time market moves, seek out high-beta shares. These stocks tend to outperform in rising markets but are also likely to suffer greater losses during sell-offs.

The gap between the most volatile and the most stable euro zone blue chips in the Euro STOXX 50 index - as measured by their beta - has widened by 20 percent compared with 2007 levels, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“In Europe, risk has become more risky and low risk has become less risky,” said Pim van Vliet, senior portfolio manager at Robeco, who focuses on low volatility investing.

The shift has pushed STOXX Europe 600 media and telecoms sectors into the relatively safe territory, with betas below 0.90, signalling that they are at least 10 percent less volatile than the broader market.

The telecoms sector, which had previously heavily invested in new technologies, has reached a consolidation phase, with more established companies and higher dividend payouts that attract buy-and-hold investors.

“Telecoms ... are basically bonds. They have cut their dividends and their earnings forecasts to reasonable levels and I think they are relatively good value here,” said Nick Xanders, who heads European equity strategy at brokerage BTIG.

In contrast, construction and materials, basic resources, which are highly linked to swings in global economic growth, and banks, which have direct exposure to the financial crisis, have all seen their average monthly beta over the last five years increase further above 1.0.

A stock with a beta of 1 moves in line with the market.

At a country level, the crisis in Greece, which avoided default and a possible euro zone exit thanks to a second international bailout last year, has seen the beta on its ATG index jump to 1.65 from an in-line with the market 0.94 in 2007.

Beta also picked up significantly for the main indexes of Italy and Ireland, which have suffered financial problems.

On the other hand, Germany, saw the sharpest slide in volatility, taking the beta of its DAX index from the highest in the region at 1.51 to a middling 1.1.

The shift came as investors saw safety in one of the most economically and politically stable countries in the euro zone, rather than focusing on the cyclical nature of many of the export-oriented companies listed on its stock market.

“You are seeing a reflection of the financial crisis,” said Andrew Lapthorne, quantitative strategist at Societe Generale.

“A beta is effectively a sense of security and what you can see across all asset classes is that investors are risk averse.” (Graphics by Toni Vorobyova, editing by Nigel Stephenson)