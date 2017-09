TORONTO, April 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index finished lower on Wednesday, with mining companies and banks heading up the retreat and energy names tempering some of the losses despite volatile trade in crude.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended the session down 41.67 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,304.77. Seven of the index’s 10 main groups recorded a loss. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by James Dalgleish)