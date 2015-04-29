FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA STOCKS-TSX barely higher as earnings diverge
April 29, 2015

CANADA STOCKS-TSX barely higher as earnings diverge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, April 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index snuck in a second straight marginal gain on Wednesday, helped by a jump in pharmaceutical company Valeant’s shares on an improved sales outlook, while disappointing earnings from business software company OpenText Corp hurt its stock.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 1.27 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,347.34. Six of the index’s 10 main sector fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Ted Botha)

