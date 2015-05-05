CORRECTED-CANADA STOCKS-TSX closes sharply lower as investor sentiment turns negative

(Corrects to say TSX in biggest one-day slump in two months, not since January)

TORONTO, May 5 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index tracked global equity markets lower on Tuesday, as investors concerned about U.S. growth prospects brushed off higher crude prices and pushed the TSX to its biggest one-day slump in two months.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 193.53 points, or 1.26 percent, at 15,173.94. All 10 of the index’s main sectors ended in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho, editing by G Crosse)