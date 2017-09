TORONTO, May 6 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index dropped about 1 percent on Wednesday, hitting a one-month low, as the victory of the left-wing New Democratic Party in oil-rich Alberta’s provincial election hit energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed down 150.05 points, or 0.99 percent, at 15,023.89. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)