TORONTO, May 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, tracking broad global caution over Chinese growth and Greek debt that has pushed bond yields higher.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 109.49 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,043.15. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)