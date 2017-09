TORONTO, May 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index broke a three-day slide on Thursday on a broad rally, although the heavyweight oil and gas sector fell along with crude prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 47.40 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,028.12. Nine of the ten main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)